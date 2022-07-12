Entertainment

The Rock is the master of ceremonies for ”Shark Week”

”Shark Week” is coming to the Discovery Channel network which will feature shark-based programming for a week as the name suggests. An event that has existed for many years and is well known to fans of the channel.

On the other hand, a novelty is added this year and it is a master of ceremonies and it is The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) who will have the role. The announcement video:

Watch the Discovery Channel for appearances from The Rock, who promises to connect to his ancestral nature conservation roots.

Moreover, the week of the sharks will be felt until the AEW. Indeed, the programming begins on July 24 and for July 27, 2022 for Dynamite the shark cage will be used for the match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. TBS, the channel that broadcasts Dynamite in the United States, is in the Discovery group and the wrestlers in the cage can be used for promotion.

