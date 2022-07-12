The Rock is the master of ceremonies for ”Shark Week”

”Shark Week” is coming to the Discovery Channel network which will feature shark-based programming for a week as the name suggests. An event that has existed for many years and is well known to fans of the channel.

On the other hand, a novelty is added this year and it is a master of ceremonies and it is The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) who will have the role. The announcement video:

🦈 BIGGEST WEEK OF TV 🦈 Honored to be your 1st ever MASTER OF CEREMONIES as @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @Discovery for a VERY SPECIAL SHARK WEEK. Shot in HAWAII, these beautiful AUMAKUA (gods) are deeply respected in our culture. (and within my tattoo) JULY 24th! 🦈 🏝 pic.twitter.com/DSV7KQibjQ —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 11, 2022

Watch the Discovery Channel for appearances from The Rock, who promises to connect to his ancestral nature conservation roots.

Moreover, the week of the sharks will be felt until the AEW. Indeed, the programming begins on July 24 and for July 27, 2022 for Dynamite the shark cage will be used for the match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. TBS, the channel that broadcasts Dynamite in the United States, is in the Discovery group and the wrestlers in the cage can be used for promotion.

Photo credit: Discovery



