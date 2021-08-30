The Rock partners with Under Armor and JBL for extreme headphones suitable for true sportsmen

A guest star worthy of a pair of extreme headphones, suitable for true sportsmen. JBL has chosen a VIP for the launch of the Under Armor Project Rock, wireless headphones with sporty attitudes, with remarkable specifications.

Notable as Dwayne Johnson’s muscles, better known simply as The Rock: American actor, film producer and former wrestler of Canadian and Samoan origins. It was the son and grandson of Rocky Johnson and Peter Maivia, both wrestlers and members of the Anoai family, who introduced them with his big face.

JBL, Under Armor: two assistants, an app and multiple specifications

Under Armor Project Rock are rock in name and in fact: boast adaptive noise cancellation thanks to the elimination of distractions for maximum concentration, consist of rubber and metal finishes that create a rugged design with an IPX4 rating built to withstand sweat and the toughest workout. Not only. Music playback that automatically waits when the headphones are removed, starting to work again when put on again. They are headphones purely for sportsmen, with rich bass built with the grind. Personalized settings thanks to the related application. Equipped with two technologies so dear to Under Armor: UA Storm Super Grip and SuperVent. The former maximizes stability, the latter offers quick-drying, removable and hand-washable pads.

With a simple touch, then, Bionic Hearing allows you to hear your surroundings via Talk Thru and Ambient Aware: one capable of lowering the music and amplifying speech, the other allows a musical experience with greater ambient sound for outdoor safety. And it doesn’t stop there. Voice control and hands-free, playlists and two exceptional helpers: Hey Google and Alexa. All supported by an app that can easily set the two assistants. You can turn off the Under Armor The Rock headphones with a simple voice command. All devices supported from Android 6 onwards.

These the specifications of Under Armor, branded The Rock: Driver 40 mm (dynamic), sensitivity 102 dB SPL @ 1 kHz / 1mW, frequency response 20 Hz – 20 kHz, impedance 32 ohm, IPX4 certified waterproof, battery: 610 mAh, 2 hours of Playback with 5 minutes of charge, complete in 2 hours thanks to Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0 with HFP V1.7, A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6, active noise cancellation (ANC), compatibility with Google Assistant voice assistants and Siri, Automatic Play / Pause, weight 294 grams. JBL’s Under Armor Rocks are already available in the US for the price of $ 299.95, including a 12-month subscription to UA MapMyFitness. Rock, very rock.