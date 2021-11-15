The Rock presents the web game dedicated to the history of Xbox

In addition to having announced the publication of the free multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite and many other news for its fans, Microsoft celebrates the twenty years of the Xbox brand with a peculiar initiative in which it took part Dwayne Johnson, in art The Rock.

It is a web game made in collaboration with Netflix and the film Red Notice, whose cast is formed by Dwayne Johnson himself, but also Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Revealed by The Rock himself during the broadcast of the 20th anniversary celebration, The Xbox Vault is an immersive online experience inspired by Red Notice and filled with legendary artifacts based on Xbox history. Players have a chance to win one of the limited edition awards, including a painting of “The Rock”; a replica of the “Cleopatra Eggs” modeled on props from the film; from the custom Xbox Series X consoles “Red Notice“; and collectible cards with 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you are interested in participating or knowing more details, we refer you to the official Microsoft pages.

It is not the first time that Microsoft has chosen the well-known actor to promote its products: you will remember, twenty years ago, the presentation on the stage of the CES in Las Vegas dedicated to the first Xbox in the company of The Rock and Bill Gates.