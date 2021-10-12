News

The Rock President, 46% of Americans would like him in the White House

The Rock could become president of the United States of America? For years now, this hypothesis has been discussed on the web. The charisma is not lacking, as well as popular approval. He would also not be the first actor to hold the office. It goes without saying that he would be, in appearance, a president quite distant from the canons that the US is accustomed to in terms of a resident of the White House.

The steps that led to making his possible future candidacy at least plausible are many. The roots go back to 2017. What makes people smile today, however, is a survey published by “Newsweek”, which was relaunched by Dwayne Johnson himself. Popular analysis data showed that at least the 46% of Americans respondents would be ready to support The Rock in an election campaign to become president of the United States.

The former wrestler’s response was not long in coming: “I’m honored! I don’t think our founding fathers hypothesized a 1.90 tall, bald, tattooed, half black and half Samoan dude who drinks tequila, drives a pickup truck and uses a fanny pack could be added to their club. If it ever happens, however, it would be an honor to serve you, the people ”.

The Rock president, where the hypothesis comes from

In 2017 it was Michael Moore to talk about it, in an ironic way, launching an excellent assist to the actor: “Candidate The Rock! I want him as commander in chief. It would scare all those who want to harm us. Try to think about how calm we would be if The Rock were our president. Not Vin Diesel. The Rock! “.

Dwayne Johnson refused to be begged and replied a few weeks later: “I think it’s a realistic prospect. I find myself in a position where my words have some weight. For this reason they seek my endorsement (Democrats and Republicans have tried). I also have a great deal of respect throughout the process and I believe some things would happen if I shared my political vision. These are talks I give to myself while I train. If I talked about it openly, I could influence someone’s opinion and it’s something I don’t want to do ”.

For fans of The Rock, however, 2020 was the year of his real descent on the pitch. It is as if the actor had tested his eventual electoral base. During the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement, Johnson openly sided against Trump for his political management. A film that has been around the world. At that moment, many saw a leader speaking to the nation. The hypothesis of his candidacy has therefore become more real in view of 2024.

In order to make his thinking even clearer, he also sided with Joe Biden during the election campaign that saw the latter triumph over Trump: “I have friends from both political sides. We have always agreed on the importance of conversation. For years I have registered as an Independent and my ideas have always been centrist. I now believe that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead the country. “

