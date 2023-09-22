The Rock reacts to Dolph Ziggler’s departure

by sebastian martinez on 09/22/2023



WWE has once again issued a round of layoffs After many years without doing so. On this occasion, the movement has ended the careers of 14 superstars on the main roster, including Dolph Ziggler, a talent that has received a lot of support on social networks.

One of the most surprising has come a few minutes ago Dwayne The Rock JohnsonThe former WWE Champion, who returned to SmackDown last Friday. The Rock never met Ziggler in the ring, but he wanted to show the world his identity, of which he has declared himself a loyal follower.

“I’ve seen all those layoffs now. These days are so tough for people who gave everything to our crazy world of professional wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What an amazing career in @WWE. I will always be your follower and fan, The Rock wrote, “Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone else) does next.”

Over the past few hours, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Dolph Ziggler and other eliminated fighters. Many believe that Ziggler will reach an agreement with Tony Khan to become a part of All Elite Wrestling in the coming months. Shelton Benjamin has also been linked to AEW, who is said to be a good addition to Blackpool Combat Club. However, all of these talents will have to wait at least 90 days until their non-compete rules with WWE expire.