The Rock receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from a nurse worthy of his patient! [FOTO]

Dwayne Johnson, actor and film producer, began his career as a wrestler, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, and many senior members of his family. Known, in the early years of the World Wrestling Federation, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment, as Rocky Maivia, he became in a few years one of the most loved and appreciated wrestlers by fans and public. Changing his stage name to The RockDwayne Johnson has been a true superstar for years, winning 19 titles in all, including 10 world titles. Protagonist of video game covers, 12 to be exact, in 2000 his autobiography, for several weeks, was at the top of the list of best sellers compiled by the New York Times.

The Rock vaccinated by his stunt double?

2000 is also the year of the beginning of the film career, Dwayne Johnson, already popular, stars in films The Scorpion King, The treasure of the Amazon, Doom, GI Joe – Revenge, San Andreas, Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle, Jumanji – The Next Level, and, since 2013, one of the main interpreters of the saga of Fast and Furious. Being one of the most influential, famous and loved by the public all over the world, his social profiles are followed by millions of followers. In particular, his Instagram account, where the actor and former wrestler publishes posts with his family, between moments of leisure, work and daily life, has more than 200 million followers. One of the latest photos that has made the rounds of the web is the one where Dwayne Johnson receives the second dose of the vaccine for Covid-19. The peculiarity of the photo is that Dwayne Johnson’s nurse looks like, according to fans, his stunt double. Indeed, the two have a certain similarity between tattoos and muscles.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also Why is Dwayne Johnson nicknamed The Rock? The whole story behind the most famous moniker in cinema