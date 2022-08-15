The Rock reveals his fight with WB for Black Adam to have his own movie, without Shazam!

ANDthe actor Dwayne Johnson explained in an interview that he pressured the production company to change the plot of Black Adam

“Black Adam” and “Shazam!” were going to debut in the same movie, until Dwayne Johnson He intervened to change history and save his next character, where he will debut as a superhero, a character that the actor and former wrestler has always had on the radar.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor explained that he used his media weight, as one of the main action stars of today, so that the production company, Warner Brosmade two movies instead of one, so that he could be the protagonist of his first film in a franchise of characters drawn from the comic, in addition to giving both superheroes a greater opportunity to shine.

When the first draft of the film reached us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam! I mean, two origin stories in one movie. That was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read it, I knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie like this.’ We would be doing incredible damage to Black Adam, but it would have been good for Shazam! Dwayne Johnson

And added: “It’s okay to have two converging origin stories in one movie, but it’s not good for Black Adam.”

From that moment, he explained that he started his fight to convince Warner Bros. that his idea was better. Although, he also acknowledged that the script was so good that it was a difficult task to change it:

“I made a phone call. I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here.’ ! Make that movie by itself in whatever tone you want. And I think we should separate this as well,'” he said.

However, he stuck to his argument that fans really wanted to see this version of the anti-hero.

They always ask me, nine times out of 10… Well, what took you so long? How come we haven’t heard of this character? We have the opportunity to deliver a film, to deliver a character, that has never been seen before. There has been no other Black Adam Dwayne Johnson

What is the story about in Black Adam?

Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) received divine powers 5,000 years ago, but since he did not use them properly, he was imprisoned. In the present day, he wakes up to try to do justice his way and decide if he is a hero or a villain.

In the movie he will face the Justice Society formed by: Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher and Cyclone. It is rumored that the great villain will be sabbac, a very powerful demon.

The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with whom Dwayne coincided in Jungle Cruise (2021). Also participating will be Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Joseph Gatt, Uli Latukefu, Natalie Burn, Marwan Kenzari, Odelya Halevi, Quintessa Swindell, Patrick Sabongui, James Cusati-Moyer, Angel Rosario Jr., Derek Russo , Mohammed Amer and Christopher Matthew Cook.

The premiere is scheduled for October 21, 2022.