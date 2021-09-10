The Rock says goodbye to the saga

Hard distance comparison between Vin Diesel and The Rock, yet another. Dom’s words angered Hobbs and the two will no longer be on set together

The hard confrontation between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson on the set of “Fast & Furious” he left an open wound that never healed. The two actors obviously have two different versions and the truth will probably never come out. What is certain is that the clash between the two stars has certainly not done any good to the saga. Hobbs’ character will not be in “Fast & Furious 9” and will never return, according to Dwayne Johnson. To follow his adventures it will be necessary to wait for the sequel to “Hobbs & Shaw”, Which sees The Rock alongside Jason Statham.

Fast & Furious 9, a video with the best moments of the whole saga The ex-wrestler’s success in the cinema has in fact allowed him to create a successful spin-off of “Fast & Furious”. The first of its kind, which also received an excellent result at the box office. The crack has since expanded, involving other cast members as well, such as Michelle Rodriguez, who had complaints about this extra project.

Loading... Advertisements The best films coming out in July and where to see them. PHOTO Vin Diesel, Dom in the “Fast & Furious” saga, is back to talk about the relationship with Dwayne and the tough confrontation he had on set. His version is totally focused on the acting method. Interviewed by “Men’s Health”, Diesel explained how he feels a great responsibility for the saga, covering the role of producer. “Hobbs’ character was very complex. Shaping it wasn’t easy and at the time I thought I’d use hard ways, for a good purpose, so as to get Dwayne Johnson’s interpretation to where it needed to be. I felt the responsibility to take him and let him immerse himself in the world of cinema, without giving the public the impression that they already know his character. I am very proud of the final result. It took a lot of work, even if the hard way was sometimes required. I’m ready to do anything to get the interpretations I want in what I produce ”.

Jungle Cruise: A behind-the-scenes clip and video from the Disney movie The response from Dwayne Johnson was not long in coming, as he promoted “Jungle Cruise” alongside Emily Blunt. During an interview with “Hollywood Reporter”, The Rock responded to the words of Vin Diesel, without too many words: “I laughed a lot and with gusto. I think it made everyone laugh a bit. I don’t say anything else. I wish them all the best, both with the ninth chapter, the tenth and the eleventh, which will turn without me “. His farewell to the saga is official. News that was in the air. A choice that seems to be the result of instinct but which will hardly be retracted. He also had the opportunity to express himself on the matter Emily Blunt. Present at the interview, he took the part of the colleague of the set, addressing in an ironic way towards Diesel: “Thank goodness he was there with you. Luckily he managed to get you over those obstacles ”.