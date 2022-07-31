“The Rock” sends a message to Taylor Swift, she replies cash!

It was a bit unexpected, but Dwayne Johnson just sent a message to Taylor Swift. Without a filter in view of the current context, the singer then hastened to answer him. This exchange between the two superstars obviously do the rounds on social media!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most popular characters around. From the top of his 50 years, the American bodybuilder unleashes passions on almost each of his publications. His workouts are extremely monitored, and it is often the opportunity to discover crazy photos of his rock-cut physique.

More recently, it was about Taylor Swift that The Rock spoke. In his last video with Kevin Hart, who saw him being “punched” in the face twice by the comedian, he also took the time to slip a message for the famous pop singer. It happens in the Tik Tok sequence below, which also promotes the film “ Krypto and the Super Animals in which Johnson and Hart lend their voices.

The Rock mentions Taylor Swift, she answers without filter!

@therock Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an as*hole) and I don’t think we can solve them 😂 Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT! #SwiftRock🎶#SevenBucksProd ♬ original sound – The Rock

Kevin Hart : What are you listening to?! The Rock : Bad Blood, Taylor’s version Kevin Hart : Do you want to go to the doctor?! You’re not as bad as you think! You just need to take a break man! The Rock : And what do you listen to? Kevin Hart : Message in the bottle, Taylor’s version

The Rock [sous la publication] : Clearly Kevin Hart has issues (being an asshole) and I don’t think we can fix them 😂 So pumped up to have TWO of my friend Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters tonight! #SwiftRock🎶

For her part, Taylor Swift did not miss this hilarious sequence between the two stars on Tik Tok. She therefore replied, directly in the comments, to the message of her great friend The Rock:

Taylor Swift : Let my friend Dwayne support authentic versions of my songs 😎 Good luck with the movie!!! You’re the best.

“The authentic versions”: some will easily see in these few words from Taylor Swift a barely camouflaged tackle against her former producer Scooter Braun, who holds the rights to her first albums (hence the Taylor’s version, her re-recordings). And in this highly publicized conflict, it seems that Dwayne Johnson has chosen his side!