‘The Rock’ stars at CinemaCon, ‘Elvis’ returns to Vegas

(AFP) – American actor Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed “The Rock”, was the star on Tuesday of CinemaCon where Warner Bros presented its next blockbusters on the occasion of this major annual meeting in Las Vegas for cinema exhibitors movies.

Every year, Hollywood moves to Las Vegas for CinemaCon, where upcoming films are previewed to theater owners, from major multiplexes to independents.

‘The Rock’ has come to promote his upcoming film ‘Black Adam’ and Warner bosses have confirmed that a sequel to Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ is in the works.

Other superhero sequels “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” as well as “The Flash,” were also shown.

Warner and Johnson hope this film – which will be released in October – will be part of the success of their DC Superhero Cinematic Universe, which has made billions of dollars without reaching the heights of Marvel films, rivals and records, as ” Avengers: Endgame”.

For his part, Baz Luhrmann took the stage to talk about “Elvis”. He described the film – slated for release in June with Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his overbearing manager – as more the story of “America in the 1950s, 60 and 70” than a biopic.

An experimental David Bowie documentary with never-before-seen footage also premiered on Tuesday ahead of its Cannes screening next month.

“Moonage Daydream,” due out in September, is the first film officially approved by David Bowie’s rights holders, who have given director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of archival footage.

“We built +Moonage Daydream+ as a unique cinematic experience to live in theaters, to offer the public what they could not get from a book or an article”, says the filmmaker.

Neither biopic nor traditional documentary, the film mixes songs by David Bowie, excerpts from his concerts, images taken by fans and a series of abstract and surreal images to create an “acoustic and visual spectacle”, summarizes producer Bill Gerber (“A Star is Born”).

Neon also premiered “Crimes of the Future” by David Cronenberg, director of “Crash” and “The Fly.

The director described his film, which also premiered at Cannes, as “a film that is perhaps difficult, extreme, unusual”.