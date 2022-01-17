The Rock still starring in Red Notice, Netflix plans two sequels to the film

If you enjoyed Red Notice, then you will probably be happy to hear that Netflix is planning to release two sequels, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ready to reprise his role as John Hartley. Deadline, reports that the streaming platform is in the early stages of making back-to-back footage of two other Red Notice films, with 2023 as the year of production – although that will depend on the agreements and schedules of The Rock and the co-star Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Netflix plans to bring back all three actors, but wants other characters to join them in an effort to create a cast of blockbusters like the one we’ve seen in the case of the Ocean’s Eleven saga. It is known that the scripts have already been written by writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions will produce the films alongside Flynn Pictures and Bad Version Productions.

The success

Red Notice debuted on Netflix on November 12, following a theatrical debut seven days earlier. It was the most watched film in the first 28 days of release on the streaming platform, as well as the most watched in its debut weekend. The Rock plays FBI Special Agent John Hartley (with a wild twist). He is said to have earned $ 20 million, as did Gadot and Reynolds, while Thurber received $ 10 to write and direct the film.

WWE has done its part

The federation has had little involvement since the film was the official sponsor of the Survivor Series. Additionally, the company created a storyline in which one of Cleopatra’s golden eggs was given to the WWE president. Vince McMahon from The Rock before being stolen by Austin Theory. The federation is said to have made a huge fortune promoting the film.