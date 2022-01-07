The Rock tells the technology of Black Adam | Cinema

A very long day of work, but very productive for the visual effects of Black Adam. 10 hours sitting in the so called “egg” shooting extremely complicated sequences where I can only move my eyes, head and shoulders focusing on signals no bigger than a quarter dollar, all acting like Black Adam. In mythology, Teth Adam (his original name before his soul became BLACK), was born as a slave in the hometown of Kahndaw. These slave sequences are super intricate and complex.

Filming ofwith The Rock they are over, but there is still an aspect related to post-production that cannot be said to be completed. As told on Instagram, today Dwayne Johnson had to shoot sequences inside an acquisition facility for a complete facial scan with a decidedly peculiar name:

To give life to the sequences in question, LOLA, specialized in digital rejuvenation, will enter the field.

Black Adam will be released on 29 July 2022, find out the profile of the film.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.