News

The Rock tells the technology of Black Adam | Cinema

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

Filming of Black Adam with The Rock they are over, but there is still an aspect related to post-production that cannot be said to be completed. As told on Instagram, today Dwayne Johnson had to shoot sequences inside an acquisition facility for a complete facial scan with a decidedly peculiar name:

A very long day of work, but very productive for the visual effects of Black Adam.

10 hours sitting in the so called “egg” shooting extremely complicated sequences where I can only move my eyes, head and shoulders focusing on signals no bigger than a quarter dollar, all acting like Black Adam.

In mythology, Teth Adam (his original name before his soul became BLACK), was born as a slave in the hometown of Kahndaw. These slave sequences are super intricate and complex.

To give life to the sequences in question, LOLA, specialized in digital rejuvenation, will enter the field.

Black Adam will be released on 29 July 2022, find out the profile of the film.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney, the most malicious say there is a well-priced pact between them

September 21, 2021

Ethereum, smart contracts arrive in Europe to buy cars

October 7, 2021

GameStop up on a marketplace report for NFT

7 hours ago

Latest Major Dogecoin Update Makes Elon Musk Cheer, Bullish Pulse is Closer

September 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button