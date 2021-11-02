The Rock, the production of his Christmas film begins

The actor, born in 1972, on Instagram: “Pre-production has already started and shooting will begin in the summer of 2022”

Red One is the title of the new engagement of one of the most loved and famous faces in the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours Dwayne Douglas Johnson, this is the name in the registry office, revealed the start of work on the Christmas film that will see him as the protagonist.

Red Notice, new trailer of the film with The Rock and Ryan Reynolds The Rock will once again collaborate with Jake Kasdan after the extraordinary success achieved with Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle And Jumanji: The Next Level. In the past few hours the actor, class 1972, confirmed the director’s involvement in the Christmas movie Amazon Studios via a post on the Instagram profile that matters over 276,000,000 followers who follow his life every day between work commitments, backstage and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.

Black Adam, The Rock in the first clip of the DC movie. VIDEO Dwayne Johnson spoke about the new job by relaunching an article in the magazine Deadline: “It’s nice to see all your reactions to this great news from Jake Kasdan directing our new movie. Seven Bucks Productions“.

Red Notice, a clip from the film featuring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot The actor then added: “Jake directed our two films of Jumanji which have grossed nearly two billion dollars at the world box office ”. The Rock revealed: “Pre-production has already started and shooting will begin in the summer of 2022. Thanks to everyone for the enthusiasm, we too are happy ”.

The Rock comments on the photo of his double At the moment no indiscretion regarding the possible distribution date, therefore there is nothing left to do but wait to be able to know all the developments on the matter.

