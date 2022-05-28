The Rock to replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney don’t tell Johnny Depp but yes with Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” in the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. The famous actor will no longer be part of the iconic movie saga due to the indirect accusations of Amber Heard in the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the company is already looking for possible replacements for this situation. It is known that Margot Robbie could take on this role in the saga, although doubts remain to be resolved.

The producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that they are working on two spin offs, although specialized sources affirm that there could even be a third party. And, in addition, with an unexpected protagonist.

according to Giant Freakin Robot,The Rock could be the main actor of the third spin-off. This is confirmed by the aforementioned medium, which also alleges labor reasons in this sense between the actor and the company.

He has already co-starred with Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, a film released in 2021. At Disney they would like to include a makeover with one of the most established stars in Hollywood.

Curiously, Dwayne Johnson could relieve another actor in the spotlight in his recent career. The interpreter would also replace Will Smith in the new Aladdin movie.

This fact would be one more success for the Californian, who already knows what it is to participate in films with great box office revenue such as Jumanji or the saga of The Fast & Furious.