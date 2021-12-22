News

The Rock underwent cosmetic surgery

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

From our partner: The Shield Of Wrestling
Sergio Pinna

Sergio Pinna
The Rock underwent cosmetic surgery

The Rock underwent cosmetic surgery

Particular news on The Rock and his splendid physique. The revelations of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Already come on heyday in WWE in the 90s, The Rock is one of the most popular characters in the world. Known for his unique audience appeal and his skills in the ring, Dwayne Johnson is among the today Hollywood’s most famous actors. A success resulting from years of sacrifice and work and, apparently, even some “tweaks”.

The Rock “got his breasts remodeled”

When we talk about “Retouch” we are not referring to the usual cosmetic surgery such as facelifts or the like. But if fans are wondering if The Rock has ever had cosmetic surgery, the answer is Yes. Rocky himself admitted this publicly long ago.

It all goes back to the early 2000s, before Hollywood, when The Rock, who felt very uncomfortable with his appearance, he decided to undergo a breast reduction surgery that is the elimination or reduction of the fat mass from the chest that did not disappear through training in the gym.

A result that has achieved, in any case, the desired results by helping The Rock to become a million dollar machine.

The Shield Of Wrestling is also in print! You can find all the issues of TSOW Magazine by CLICKING HERE.

We are looking for new items for our staff! There are several positions available: if you are interested, CLICK HERE.

For some wrestling-themed laughs, follow our friends at Spear Alla Edge on Instagram!

follow us on FacebookFollow us on Google News

Get real-time updates on your device! Subscribe now!

Editorial The Shield Of Sports, the new way to stay informed about Motors, Fencing, Padel and much more! Sign up to always get the latest news from your favorite sport!


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel confirms the cinema release with a new official image

October 18, 2021

Tonight on TV 29 October 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

October 30, 2021

“A gift from Tiffany”, a new romantic comedy for Amazon

4 weeks ago

Matrix Resurrections: the official synopsis sheds light on the plot

October 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button