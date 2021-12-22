The Rock underwent cosmetic surgery

Particular news on The Rock and his splendid physique. The revelations of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Already come on heyday in WWE in the 90s, The Rock is one of the most popular characters in the world. Known for his unique audience appeal and his skills in the ring, Dwayne Johnson is among the today Hollywood’s most famous actors. A success resulting from years of sacrifice and work and, apparently, even some “tweaks”.

The Rock “got his breasts remodeled”

When we talk about “Retouch” we are not referring to the usual cosmetic surgery such as facelifts or the like. But if fans are wondering if The Rock has ever had cosmetic surgery, the answer is Yes. Rocky himself admitted this publicly long ago.

It all goes back to the early 2000s, before Hollywood, when The Rock, who felt very uncomfortable with his appearance, he decided to undergo a breast reduction surgery that is the elimination or reduction of the fat mass from the chest that did not disappear through training in the gym.

A result that has achieved, in any case, the desired results by helping The Rock to become a million dollar machine.

