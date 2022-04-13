The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania teased in the Young Rock series





A stint on the Young Rock series teases the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

It is in an episode of the series Young Rock currently broadcast in the United States that we see The Rock with his family, where we also find a very young Roman Reigns who asks his cousin Dwayne Johnson to face him in a wrestling match. And the answer may well become real.

“The world is not ready. This match can only take place at WrestleMania. » the character of Dwayne Johnson answers him to the young Joe Anoa’i whose current prize list was also mentioned by the voiceover.

Read also: WWE Paris: Roman Reigns will be there

This is not the first time that a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been mentioned. Roman Reigns himself had already expressed his desire to face Dwayne Johnson in the WrestleMania ring.

WrestleMania 39 will take place in Hollywood, at Sco-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2, 2023. Is the location another clue to the possible match between the actor and his cousin?

















