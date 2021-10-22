The Rock VS Vin Diesel, Ludacris talks about the feud between the two: “A delicate situation” | Cinema

The feud betweenhe has held the bench for years in and around Hollywood. Recently, another star of the saga of, Ludacris, had the opportunity to have his say in a chat with US Weekly in which he defined the situation as “delicate”.

Here are his words:

All I can say, from what I understand, is that I know they are two grown men. I think The Rock has spoken on the matter and personally I don’t want to speak for either of them. So I would leave everyone their own words keeping everything like this, because it is a delicate situation.

Words, those of Christopher Brian Bridges, in art Ludacris, in the name of total moderation.

Lately, The Rock was able to explain, in a long profile on Vanity fair that we have reported here, how and why he wanted “Give up the drama” closing the question, however, pointing out that everything was born due to different approaches to work ethics:

It is a question of daily working philosophy. Treat everyone as partners who are on the same level as you. Including the studio that finances you. Treat the crew – regardless of your position or agenda or who knows what else, like your peers – with respect, humility, giving due importance to the whole process and to the work of every other human being who, working hard as much as you do at a movie and sweating, maybe, even more, makes it possible [il fare un film, ndr.]. Then for me it has always been very important to stay with my back straight and look in the eyes of those in front of me. And if you say you do something, in the end you have to do it.

What do you think of Ludacris’ moderate words regarding the feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel? Tell us in the comments!