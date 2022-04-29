The Rock wants more butt on his wax job after seeing the one next to him

Dwayne Johnson isn’t necessarily someone you’d expect to strive for when it comes to his physique, but he couldn’t help but be envious after comparing his wax work from Madame Tussauds to the one next to him.

The Rock is known as a tall, handsome, and absolutely shredded celebrity, and his wax look-alike at the Las Vegas museum represents that pretty well.

The figure depicts the actor wearing suit pants and a waistcoat while holding a drink in honor of his Teremana Tequila brand, and footage of the Rock posing next to the wax proves the resemblance is uncanny.

Johnson shared a video of himself visiting the wax job on his TikTok page, but in addition to showing off his own figurine, he told his followers he had to introduce them to his neighbor.

The actor revealed a wax image of Khloé Kardashian standing next to the character and saying, “We look pretty cool together, don’t we? »

The Khloe Kardashian figurine is located next to The Rock’s. Credit: Alamy

After reviewing Kardashian’s wax job, Johnson then returned to his own as a voiceover explained that he “only had one note.” Zooming in on his own figure’s butt, it quickly became clear that The Rock is after some of the reality TV star’s impressive curves.

Turning the camera back to the Kardashian figure’s butt, Johnson said, “Guys, can we – it’s amazing! Can we add a little more? Give me glutes. Glutes like that. »

Johnson’s video racked up more than 13 million views from amused TikTok users, and her admiration for Kardashian’s figure even caught the eye of the reality TV star herself.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share her response to the video, writing, “Looks like I’m in AMAZING company. Yessss @therock. »

When Johnson started comparing her ass to hers, she added, “I’m crying!!! @the rock. »

I can’t imagine the team behind the Madame Tussauds characters will be in any rush to give Johnson a little butt filler after all the work they did in the first place, but I guess the actor can hold out hope . Maybe he’ll have to start hitting the squat rack itself a bit harder to build real glutes as an inspiration for performers.