The Rock was voted “most pleasant person in the world”

Dwayne Johnson it’s not just any name. With these two words we indicate not only a well-known actor, a professional wrestler, a husband and a father, but we also indicate a very special person, according to those who know him personally and beyond. In fact, it seems that The Rock has managed to win an award thanks to his meek and polite character, which has always distinguished him at a working and social level.

The award as the most pleasant and likeable person in the world

When it comes to nice people in the world of entertainment, there are many who make the name of Dwayne Johnson, among friends and colleagues. The actor, who has been very skilled over many years of his career to never contradict himself, turned out to be there most pleasant and nice person in the world, as the recognition he received also attests.

The character of the actor certainly knows all his fans, who follow him assiduously on social network and who love him for what he is: a cheerful and nice guy. To crown him as the most pleasant person on the face of the earth he thought about it The Profile, who published this result and Dwayne Johnson himself decided to comment on it via social networks.

Obviously he was happy to be the chosen one, but at the same time he could not help but laugh of this record, as it is definitely unexpected for the actor. In fact, he states the following words:

It’s been real progress since they called me a real asshole at 15

To this he added, in an interview, an unpublished story about his private life when he was a youngster. In fact, he claims that he had been in high school suspended precisely because of his temper. In those years he then read a sentence, which stated that it was nice to be important, but it was more important to be nice and kind. From that moment on he made these words his own mantra, who accompanied him in life and who made him the man he is today.

