The Rock will be celebrated by WWE throughout November

The Rock will be at the center of WWE Network programming in honor of the 25 years of WWE career.

This year The Rock will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its WWE debut, which occurred in Survivor Series 1996. For the occasion WWE will celebrate the career of the Great One with an intense series of programs and documentaries on his historic career that it will last the whole month of November. The announcement is made by the same company from Stamford.

The Rock: His career will be widely celebrated by WWE

The month of celebrations for The Rock will see a slew of new content on both WWE Network and social media. It will be included a special episode of “WWE Best Of” who will see Dwayne Johnson’s best moments in his WWE years. In the last few hours, the hashtag has been launched # Rock25 to celebrate the story of one of the most important superstars of all time.

The only unknown is his own possible appearance at the 2021 edition of Survivor Series, the odds are pretty slim due to the Hall of Famer’s busy schedule but, as we all know, everything can change. We will see what happens in the future, stay connected on The Shield Of Wrestling for all updates.

