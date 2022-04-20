The Rock will be one of the producers of the film planned by Amazon, and possibly even one of the stars

Like Jason Momoa in the movie Minecraft, we also did not expect to write this information one day. We have known for a few weeks that dj2 Entertainment had an adaptation project in the pipeline concerning It Takes Twothe coop game that will have marked the year 2021. At the time, we still did not know in what form this adaptation would see the light of day, but Variety tells us a little more today. So it’s a movie It Takes Two which is planned, planned by Amazon, with The Rock as producer.

Producer, but also actor?

Yes, you read correctly, Dwayne Johnson will here serve as executive producer for the film It Takes Twowith the company Seven Bucks Productions which will oversee the whole thing in the company of Amazon Studios, still under the production of dj2 Entertainment.

But on top of that, Variety’s sources also mention that The Rock could also star in the film, although nothing is official yet. The actor could then logically interpret Cody, unless he serves as a voiceover for Dr. Hakim.

All this remains to be confirmed, but the project is obviously progressing very well, and we now expect to find out who will direct the film and who will be the different performers.