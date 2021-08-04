The Rock will not return as Luke Hobbs

While the not so successful Fast & Furious 9 continues to grind receipts at the world boxoffice, especially internationally (also in Italy), the producer Hiram Garcia he had the opportunity to talk about the last two chapters of the franchise coming out in the coming years, focusing on The Rock’s farewell to the saga.

Although it was recently Dwayne Johnson himself who greeted the parent series of Fast & Furious definitively, wishing everyone the best but without him, now Garcia has substantially and officially confirmed the farewell of The Rock to the saga, explaining to Collider’s microphones:

“After filming Fast & Furious 8, Dwayne Johnson made the clear decision to shut down Fast 6 Furious for a number of now obvious reasons. He wished everyone well and chose to shift our attention to other narrative paths. So while it won’t return to either Fast & Furious 10 or Fast & Furious 11, it won’t interfere in any way with the other plans we have for Luke Hobbs. We have specific ideas with what we want to do with his character and I think fans will love him. We are working to offer something truly unique and fresh and we know that the studio can’t wait to finally have something on their hands as soon as possible.“.

Garcia is obviously talking about the already announced Hobbs & Shaw 2, apparently still under development and of which we too can’t wait to find out more.