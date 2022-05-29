The Rock would replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Apparently, Disney has his eyes on rock as the best replacement for Johnny Depp in the next installments of the iconic saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.

depending on the medium Giant Freakin Robot, Dwayne Johnson, mainly known as The Rock, could be the main actor and who gives life to the iconic Jack Sparrow on the third spin off of Pirates of the Caribbean. This is confirmed by the aforementioned media, which also alleges labor reasons in this regard between the actor and the giant entertainment company.

The Rock has already worked with Disney, since he co-starred with Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, film released in 2021. At Disney they would like to include a makeover on the iconic pirate with one of the most established stars of Hollywood.

This fact could mean another success in the career of the Californian actor, who already knows what it is to participate in films with great box office revenue such as Jumanji or the saga of The Fast & Furious.

However, the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean could be seriously tarnished in the great campaign that Johnny Depp fans have made in order to reduce the scope of all the film projects in which the actor has been fired due to his huge controversy and legal judgment against his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heard.