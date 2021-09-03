The Rock’s “composed” reaction to the announcement of the Disney sequel

After the news of the official sequel to Jungle Cruise only the reaction of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the appeal that through his own official profile on Twitter commented with joy on this news and again underlining the exceptional result obtained by the Disney film especially in this difficult period.

The world box office star wrote on Instagram: “Em and I raise our glasses to you to officially celebrate the Jungle Cruise sequel. Thanks to you and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film, both in the cinema and in your living room. And a huge MAHALO for making Jungle Cruise cross the $ 100 million mark at the US box office. Jungle Cruise is only the fourth film to do so in 2021, not an easy milestone these days, so we thank you very much. Let’s put this sequel in the works … Jaume Collet-Serra will return to directing and Michael Green to the screenplay. And I will be returning as Emily Blunt’s sidekick“.

As highlighted by The Rock, Jungle Cruise performed well at the box-office, grossing $ 35 million at the US box-office and another 30 million in the first three days of VIP Access on Disney + to which must be added the international receipts that bring the total to approximately $ 187 million. Certainly not an extraordinary achievement, but in pandemic times like these it is something that has prompted Disney to focus on the sequel.

As already mentioned by Johnson, Collet-Serra will return to direct the sequel (he’s now inseparable from The Rock, as he also directed it in the upcoming Black Adam for Warner / DC Films), while the production team will again consist of Johnson, John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon returns as executive producer instead.

On these pages you can find our Jungle Cruise review.