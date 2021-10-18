The Rock’s Incredible Workout, Dwayne Johnson

From cardio on an empty stomach to night training with monstrous loads and “abnormal” exercises. The Rock Secrets – Dwayne Johnson

The Rock, the rock. And that’s not a way of saying. If you say “big and fat”, don’t think about Dwayne Johnson it is almost a sacrilege. As a boy he wanted to play football, then life drew a movie story for him and took him to the ring, as a wrestler, and then on set, as an actor. Showman. The muscles? A lifestyle. “No pain, no gain”, he would say. But also “over the limits”, because to build an explosive physique like his you have to break the mold, but have fun.

AN UNEXPECTED DESTINY – The first acting role in 2002. As a protagonist, in the movie “The Scorpion King”. For many it is nothing exceptional, but the American critic Roger Ebert promises him a career as a star. The merit in a physicality that does not go unnoticed. Son and grandson of two wrestlers, Dwayne has size in his DNA and has worked on it since he was young with the utmost commitment.The gym is the great love and for some time now he has had one all to himself. There are no timetables and the name says it all: “The Iron Paradise”, the paradise… of iron.

HARD ROUTINE – The Rock workouts are made for show. Entering the weight room at night or at dawn makes no difference to him. The music is always there, explosive and ready to charge. We start with cardio, strictly in the early morning and on an empty stomach to start the day. Few breaks and double sessions several times a week. Always “Fast” – like the time he set a record, taking 105 pictures with fans in three minutes – but “Furious” enough. Her Instagram profile documents crazy workout sessions. On the other hand, “the man of the century” – as he was defined in 2015 by the American monthly “Muscle and Fitness” – cannot be satisfied. “Be humble, be hungry” the mantra. Translated “Be humble, be hungry”.

“IF IT’S EASY, IT’S BORING” – Dwayne Johnson’s watchword is “change”. Drawing up a rigid schedule of his workouts is difficult given the weight of the character, which adapts the exercises to the times of the year and the commitments on the set. Now to work for “Black Adam” – directed by Jaume Collet-Serra – said he approached a routine “never tried, but fun”. The week starts with a pairing in superset back-biceps. Intensity is the basic criterion for a crazy “pump effect”. Another match? Chest-triceps. Here we find the “giant” series (giant set), with four exercises per round. For the chest, go with cable crosses, chest press, incline bench and dip until bankruptcy. With the triceps, same register: still four different movements, to stimulate the muscle in all its angles. For the legs, The Rock pushes with the press and loves lunges, always with “his” chains (50 pounds) around his neck. For the shoulders, on the other hand, an alternate side lift (one arm at a time) is a must. The medicine ball is never missing in the abdominal muscles , but the weights Johnson lifted are often out of reach. It is he himself who suggests intelligence in trying to imitate him. Loading... Advertisements

AT THE TABLE WITH THE ROCK – Particular and “mobile”, even the diet adapts to commitments and training methods, to get to appointments in top form. There are usually six meals, with a hearty breakfast (meat, egg whites, oat flakes and blueberries, for example) and food always weighed to give the body all the macronutrients necessary to cover the daily needs, with changes to be made as you approach the goal . Some mistakes are not lacking, especially on “cheat meal days”. Favorite sins of gluttony include banana and coconut pancakes. Because sometimes even the tough ones have a side… sweet.

Follow us on our social channels!