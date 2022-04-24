The Rock’s message for Tyson Fury after his huge knockout!

Friend and support of the Gypsy King, The Rock was obviously on the side of Tyson Fury before his fight against Dillian Whyte this Saturday. After sending him a big message of encouragement, the Hollywood star also addressed him after his victory on TKO!

Each of his recent fights guaranteed a big success at the box office and in terms of audience. That of this Saturday, which he announced as his very last among the professionals, was therefore not likely to flop. Organized moreover in London, in his native England, the clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte did not disappoint in this aspect. No more than the performance of the Gypsy King.

The Rock congratulates Tyson Fury after his triumph

Before climbing into the ring at Wembley Stadium, where more than 90,000 fans had gathered for the occasion, Fury knew he was expected and under pressure. Indeed, the whole world, including some prestigious names, was expecting a 32nd career victory from him. This was for example the case of The Rock, who had reserved a magnificent declaration on Instagram for him before the big evening:

This message is for my brother Tyson. Tyson, I want to wish you and Dillian, your opponent, good luck in your fight. You are two great athletes, and I have no shadow of a doubt that you will both give your all in the ring. But I also know that this fight is really special for you, Tyson, because it’s your return home, in front of 95,000 people who will set Wembley Stadium on fire. I like.

I love you and I respect you, my brother. As you know, I admire you, and not just for everything you do in the ring, changing the world of boxing and the heavyweight paradigm, but also for everything you do outside of it. Your humanity, your kindness, the source of inspiration and motivation that you represent: you help the whole world, me included. So much love for you, your family and your team. Good fight, break some ass, and above all, have fun!

In the end, Fury knew how to perfectly respect the instructions of Dwayne Johnson, since he sent Whyte to the mat in the 4th round via a huge uppercut. Inevitably, the former WWE star had to react to this happy ending, and did so this time on Twitter… making the WBC champion and The Ring the GOAT of his discipline!

Congratulations Gypsy King 🥊 🐐

Scrutinized by famous observers, including The Rock, Tyson Fury has risen to the occasion, with what should remain as his last TKO in the pros. It was well worth the big dubbing of Dwayne Johnson!