The Rock’s New Fortnite Skin Lasted About 15 Years

Black Adam as seen in Fortnite Image : Epic Games / DC

DC’s latest comic book blockbuster, black adam starring Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson, is out next week. It is therefore not surprising that the character is too towards Fortnite soon as part of the game’s next pop culture crossover. But it took a long time to get there, as The Rock was attached to the black adam film and character for at least 15 years.

– Advertising –

In recent years, the battle royale online shooter Fortnite has seen many characters, actors, athletes, and musicians appear in the game, often via large-scale events and updates. Everyone from Goku to Spider-Man to Darth Vader to Ariana Grande to Rick from rick and morty showed up in Fortnite, leading to one of the weirdest video game lists in history. How many games allow Obi-Wan Kenobi to kill street fighteris Ryu with a sniper rifle after picking it up from Superman’s corpse? And soon The Rock’s Black Adam will fly to Fortnite dance and kill alongside all those other popular characters.

Announced earlier todayEpic and DC are teaming up to bring DC’s famous and powerful anti-hero, Black Adam, to Fortnite October 20. The new skin is directly inspired by The Rock’s character vision, as seen in the upcoming film. Interestingly, you can already play as The Rock in Fortnite As an actor previously appeared in game like the original character, The Foundation. (This makes him one of the few actors to appear multiple times in the game. Others include Tom Holland and Zendaya.)

Players will also be able to grab new, black adam-themed accessories when the character arrives next week, just in time for the movie’s theatrical release. After a long, long period of development, black adam hits theaters on October 20, the same day the skin falls off.

G/O Media may receive a commission Up to $470 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 + Galaxy Z Fold 4 Flex, pose, post

Facing fierce competition from rival Apple, Samsung has really upped its game for Amazon’s Early Access Sales event. Right now, you can pick up two of the hottest new smartphones on the market: the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, up to nearly 25% off the usual asking price. That’s a hell of a deal, considering both phones have been available for less than two months. If you’ve been waiting for an upgrade, now is the time.

And to be clear: it was a very long period of development. All the way back to 2007, The Rock was already attached to play Black Adam in a then-untitled DC movie starring Shazam aka Captain Marvel. (No, not that one. Yes, comics are weird.)

Over the next 15 years, a lot happened, with the project stalled in 2009 before restarting in 2014, with Johnson still attached. Eventually, DC would split Shazam and his villain Black Adam into separate projects, though Johnson confirmed they would meet onscreen in a future film. Maybe this movie will even be released this decade?! Until then, you can play as Black Adam in Fortnite, create your own sequels featuring characters like Indiana Jones and Bulma. And maybe, with the upcoming release of Next Shazam filmthis famous DC hero will finally make his way into Fortnite so he too can be one-shot by Naruto.