The Rock’s new leg exercise that will make you cry

Dwayne Johnson’s new leg workout, TheRock. The highest paid actor in Hollywood, and also the strongest, has shown us another way to train our lower body and it hurts just to see it… In a new video on his instagram account, the next Black Adam appears doing a kind of box climbs to one leg, with kick, and dumbbells in the hands. “Memphis on fire, 5 rounds #trainingforblackadam,” he wrote alongside the images.

Why should you do box raises with weights? Easy, to boost your cardiovascular fitness, kick your legs, shred your lower body, and improve your balance and power. Okay, the normal thing is to do it with a higher drawer and not with a small step like the one used by The Rock, but it will hurt a lot, try it and tell us. Legs literally burn with this exercise! Look it here.

Other basic exercises to have the legs of The Rock

Of course heavy barbell back squats, lunges, presses, quad extensions, hamstring curls and calf raises, seated and standing. (How to do squats well and the types that exist).

By the way, for dinner, The Rock bets on a very healthy dish, grilled beef with broccoli, a shot of protein and calcium to feed your muscles. (The best meat with more protein for your muscles).