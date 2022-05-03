The Rock’s video surprises his fans at Madame Tussauds

celebrities

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a nice attitude with some of his fans and surprised them at Madame Tussauds in front of his wax statue.

©GettyDwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson He is one of the most recognized actors in the Hollywood industry, with a career that has risen and transcended, making him one of the highest paid artists on the planet, while his presence in film is ticket sales guarantee. rock he is well-loved by a fan base attentive to each new movement of the artist.

Last year Dwayne Johnson I participate in Jungle Cruisethe film based on an attraction of disney. recently created in netflix red notice, starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which will have a sequel. 2022 seems to be a busy year for this Hollywood star, who has in the pipeline black adamthe film of the antihero of the DC Extended Universe.

The Rock surprises his fans

rock shared a cute video from a recent trip to Las Vegas where he caught two of his fans looking at his wax sculpture in the Madame Tussauds Museum. The reaction of these people is exciting, none of these fans expected to see Dwayne Johnson live. The actor gave them a warm welcome and one even complimented him on his bright red shirt.

This meeting was part of the promotion of Teremana Tequilathe classic Mexican drink brand owned by Dwayne Johnson. In his post on the networks, the actor confided that he surprised many fans and that they all had their own bottle of this spiritual, white, rested and aged drink. How lucky are these people!

Dwayne Johnson He continues to demonstrate year after year why his career has had the momentum that has made him one of the most beloved stars in the industry and also a convening player in every project he leads. fans of rock They will always receive the best energy from the performer who takes the time to share with those who admire and celebrate each of his works.

