the Rockstar Games Launcher has been offline for a few hours – Nerd4.life

GTA Trilogy on PC does not work in these hours, with the Rockstar Launcher which has been offline since yesterday with no particular explanations apart from a short message on Twitter that communicates maintenance operations, but in fact preventing those who bought the new game from being able to use it.

The reactions, as you can imagine, are not exactly the best: in practice, many new buyers of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, officially available since yesterday on PC and consoles, cannot use the game because the official Rockstar Launcher has problems that require a intervention, which lasted for several hours.

Even at this time, according to the official page reporting the status of the various Rockstar Games services, the Lancher for PC is completely offline and unusable, which prevents access to the games contained in the client. Many are turning to assistance asking for refunds at this point, although the problems should probably be resolved within a few hours.

Moreover, the situation also involves the inability to use various other games within the launcher such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, both seem very used and populated online even every day. However, the most angry users at the moment are certainly the buyers of GTA Trilogy, considering that the game was launched in the very minutes in which this problem occurred, thus preventing the normal use of a game that was just bought and launched on the market.