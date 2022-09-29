Entertainment

The Roger Federer of football, it’s him!

Tears, smiles and wonderful memories… It was a huge wave of emotion that fell on the world of sport when Roger Federer announced that he was ending his immense career.. The Swiss will have marked his sport like never before. His career places him in the pantheon of the greatest. His talent, his elegance and his behavior will be remembered.

Messi, the Federer of football for Scaloni

Roger Federer also wrote his legend by engaging in epic fights against his rivals, especially Rafael Nadal. A duality that is reminiscent of that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared all the honors and records (including the Ballons d’Or) for fifteen years. For Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, Messi is the Federer of football.

“That’s how it happened with Federer, who retired and everyone was excited, because he won’t play anymore. How many of us would like to see him play tennis again? It was wonderful. .., enthused the technician at a press conference The same will happen with Messi and much more because football generates something much stronger. That’s why we have to take advantage of it…”, concluded Scaloni, rave about his playmaker.

