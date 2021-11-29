The role of Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” saga gave him worldwide fame, but how has it changed after 36 years?

Rocky Balboa fans have certainly not forgotten his friend / rival Apollo Creed: let’s see how he became after 36 years!

He is still today one of the most iconic movie characters of all time: remember the world heavyweight champion boxer Apollo Creed? The story of friendship and competition between him and Rocky Balboa still excites and moves today.

In the Rocky saga, Apollo he is the one thanks to whom the protagonist has the opportunity to embrace a new life and to embark on a unique journey, that in boxing, which will give him satisfaction and pain, putting him to the test especially as a man.

From their initial rivalry an indestructible friendship will arise, which Rocky will honor by challenging the fearsome Ivan Drago to avenge the death of Apollo. The latter was played by the actor Carl Weathers: 36 years have passed, are you curious to find out how much has changed?

He was the legendary Apollo Creed in “Rocky”: you will be amazed to see him again after all these years

Achieved global fame with the saga he sees Sylvester Stallone protagonist, Weathers has devoted himself a lot to TV. In “Arrested Development” he also starred as himself.

Born in New Orleans on January 14, 1948, Carl is 73 today. He also worked as a director and voice actor and in 2019 and 2020 he played the role of Greef Karga in the Disney + series The Mandalorian, spin-off of Star Wars. Sylvester Stallone was inspired by the figure of Muhammad Ali for the character of Apollo Creed and chose Carl Weather to audition for his temperament.

The actor is father of two children, born of marriage to ex-wife Mary Ann Castle.

In this photo from two years ago we can see his transformation: aside from the white beard, it must be said that he remains very similar to when he was on the set of the Rocky films, right?

We cannot fail to compliment him, do you agree?