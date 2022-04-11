The role of Argentina in the advances of medicine

According to a recent study carried out by Caeme, 7 out of 10 people would participate in research of this type (EFE/ André Coelho)



On April 10, the Day of the Scientific Researcher was celebrated, in honor of one of the most relevant figures in the history of our science: the Dr. Bernardo Houssay, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology and a world leader in the area. Our country was and continues to be the cradle of hundreds of researchers who, with great dedication, make scientific activity their career choice.

In the field of the pharmaceutical industry, the role of scientists is directly related to Clinical Research, an area aimed at discovering new therapeutic options to cover unmet medical needs. In recent decades, the innovations developed from scientific work have made it possible to eradicate smallpox and polio, cure pathologies such as hepatitis C or develop treatments for certain diseases, such as certain types of cancer or HIV. Recently, it allowed us to develop vaccines and treatments that gave us the opportunity to meet our loved ones again and open the doors of schools, universities, homes and workplaces.

Argentina today has enormous potential, with the ability to become an important international benchmark

Likewise, the experience of the pandemic allowed the community in general to become more aware of this type of clinical study, and today it is more aware of how crucial research and development is in the field of health and as a tool so that we can lead a full life. According to a recent study carried out by the Argentine Chamber of Medicinal Specialties (Caeme), 7 out of 10 people would participate in research of this type.

In this sector, Argentina today has enormous potential, with the capacity to become an important benchmark at the international level: through the improvement of processes and the implementation of more competitive times, we have managed to become the country with the highest rate of studies highest per million inhabitants in the region, with an important position, as well as the excellent quality of medical researchers. If we continue along this line, we can continue to strengthen ourselves to attract more research, continue training our professionals, generate quality employment, promote foreign exchange earnings and provide services abroad.

The experience of the last two years has allowed us to incorporate new technologies in a more strategic way, improve processes and ensure that therapeutic solutions reach people at an unparalleled speed.

It is with this perspective that we invest year after year in Research and Development projects in different therapeutic areas: globally we have 89 molecules in different phases of research and in Argentina we have 38 projects that include the areas of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Rare Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatology) and Cardiology. This scientific work, which we develop with our research teams and with different partners around the world, opens up new horizons for us to treat and cure diseases that, in many cases, only have treatments aimed at palliating their symptoms.

We are in a unique moment to develop scientific work: the experience of the last two years has allowed us to incorporate new technologies in a more strategic way, improve processes and ensure that therapeutic solutions reach people at an unparalleled speed. Today, more than ever, it is clear that science is essential for the progress of global health and, consequently, for the economies of the world to continue to progress. We have the talents and the tools, it only remains to articulate them so that they can find each other and empower themselves.

