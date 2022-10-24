The role of exercise in the treatment of depression – Articles

Globally, depression is one of the leading causes of disability and has been for decades. Antidepressant medications have suboptimal results and are too often associated with side effects, highlighting the need for alternative treatment options.

Although primarily known for its robust physical health benefits, the exercise is increasingly recognized for its antidepressant benefits and for mental health. Empirical evidence indicates that exercise is effective in treating people with depression; however, the mechanisms by which exercise exerts antidepressant effects are not fully understood.

Acute bouts of exercise have been shown to transiently modulate circulating levels of serotonin and norepinephrine, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, and a variety of immunoinflammatory mechanisms in clinical cohorts with depression. However, physical training has not been shown to consistently modulate such mechanisms, and evidence linking these putative mechanisms and reductions in depression is lacking.