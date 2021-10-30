The role of First Mover is now for Ethereum, will the Overcoming of the Maximums be Confirmed?

Where will the price of Ethereum go in a few months? Or even in a few years? A Finder survey predicted the possible long-term price movement of ETH according to the crypto people: a 10-year price target of over $ 50,000 is expected, an increase of over 1000% from the current price.

A more “real” price was given earlier this week by Finder in an interview with 50 industry experts, who claim that the forecast for the end of this year is $ 5,144 (+ 19.3% from current prices). In the longer term, the target for 2025 is set at $ 15,364 and for 2030 at $ 50,788.

Does exceeding Ethereum’s highs pass through one’s competitive advantage?

Dr. Iwa Salami, associate professor at the University of East London, gave his prediction for the end of the year, stating: “Ethereum has the advantage of being the prime mover, which is why nearly 80% of applications are built on the Ethereum network, according to State of the DApps ”.

What does this mean?

According to the professor, altcoins with cheaper and faster Ethereum-like technology (such as Solana and Avalanche) are not as threatening as one thinks, further adding that the current First Mover will likely maintain its dominant position for a long time and thus strengthen. the long-term bullish outlook.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Ethereum forecasts

As anticipated, the price of ETH reached (and provisionally exceeded) today the all-time high reached at the beginning of May 2021. Now the crypto has the opportunity to legitimize the role of FIRST MOVER by confirming the exceeding of the maximum with a daily close is $ 4,380.64 and, vitally, a close above the supply area that also created in May 2021.

From this point the anticipated scenario will begin with the relative short and medium / long term targets.

