The role of gold as a safe haven asset in turbulent times

Before talking about our beloved Gold, and its role as a refuge asset, I would like to make a brief and simple introduction to what these types of assets are and how they functioned at important moments in our most recent history.

Shelter securities are the financial instruments in which investors take refuge during periods of economic slowdown, crisis, wars, pandemics… etc.

These assets tend to resist turbulence better because they are not closely related to the evolution of the economy, which means that they can be revalued, even if the market collapses.

When a crisis occurs, or there is fear and uncertainty, investors prefer to earn less money, but keep their capital safe. That is why it invests in refuge values.

There are different types of haven securities, but below we will focus on those that are most popular at the moment: (as a new haven asset) and Gold (as a haven asset par excellence).

Bitcoin

In recent years, it has been observed that increases in the price of Bitcoin are increasingly correlated with an increase in global uncertainty.

Bitcoin has begun to be considered a refuge asset because itCryptocurrencies are decoupled from government control and, therefore, are not subject to any of the measures that can be taken by governments. This is important now in relation to the current situation caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, where governments are imposing strong economic sanctions, which do not affect Bitcoin.

Gold

The refuge value par excellence throughout history has been the . Shortly after the outbreak of the 2008 crisis, gold gained momentum and appreciated strongly. In January 2020, we can see how the price of gold rises again -as with Bitcoin- due to the threat posed by the ‘coronavirus’ to the Chinese economy and, consequently, to world growth. This rise is accentuated when the virus reaches Europe and confinements take place.

Recently, we are seeing how the war between Russia and Ukraine has increased the price of gold, due to its consideration as a refuge value, reaching the metal, reaching all-time highs. Currently, gold has corrected the strong rises developed during the beginning of the crisis and has dropped a little in price, from being worth more than 2,000 dollars to as low as 1,900.

In order to establish the possible objectives that Gold could mark, it is necessary to take a quick look at the world around us and see the possible scenarios:

If, on the one hand, the new coronavirus outbreak, which today has confined populations in China, does not go further in the rest of the world and does not spread, and, if the crisis in Russia and Ukraine ends or at least, there was some hint of a ceasefire or possible important negotiations, that would generate stability in the financial markets, so gold could lose value being able to drop to the $1880 level or even drop to seek support at the 200-period moving average.

However, if the situation were reversed, and the current crisis continuesa scenario in which most analysts currently agree due to the continuity and slow development of events, gold could not only reach the all-time high it set last month, but could beat it and go much higher.

Gold has always been and will be the quintessential refuge asset, it has resisted the most important crises and wars until today.

In addition, some of the most prominent organizations in the gold industry have now come together to launch a new “integrity program” of the chain of custody and provenance of the gold bars. It will use blockchain technology for supply chain management, a move that is intended to help market participants verify the authenticity of their bullion.

Will we finally see blockchain technologies come together with gold to make the world’s strongest haven asset? What do you think?