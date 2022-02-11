the role of Russian anti-doping, the IOC wants to disqualify it- Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

The news of the positivity arrived from Stockholm only on February 8 after the victory of the team competition, but Russia accepts the athlete’s appeal and postpones the process to make her compete in the Games. The furious IOC suspended the ceremony and appealed to the TAS

The sensational truth on the Valieva case, which is holding court at the Beijing Winter Olympics, fully emerged on the morning of February 11. And a truth that hurts. On the one hand Kamila, just 15 years old, positive for a dangerous and heavy substance, which suggests a precise direction behind the case. On the other hand, realizing the result of the test that incriminates it, Russia has set up an unprecedented procedure to allow the athlete to continue competing in the Games, causing the fatal wrath of the IOC.

The offending control dates back to last December 25th, Christmas Day. The competition in the Russian championship in St. Petersburg (which Valieva obviously wins), the sampling – given the national category of the competition and given the regulation of ice sports – is carried out by an inspector Rusada who sends the bottle of urine to the Stockholm laboratory (the one of Moscow was not rehabilitated). The report arrives to the Russian delegation on February 8 (the long times would be justified by the Christmas holidays), the day after the victory of the former Soviet team in the team skating test: positive. The Russians panic: when the news was communicated to the IOC (which blocked the ceremony at the last moment) and the athlete was suspended, they take an irrational and disconcerting measure: in a few minutes they accept Kamila’s appeal to move the trial to after the Games, allowing her to train and compete. A declaration of war, a decision that leaves the IOC thrilled, completely out of the question: the Russian competence, the Committee can only challenge the decision to the TAS.

And therefore Valieva, the first woman in the world capable of performing the quadruple jump, remains in Beijing. The IOC immediately appealed to the Sports Arbitration Tribunal (Olympic special session) through the International Testing Agency (Ita) – holder of anti-doping at the Games – to request the immediate suspension of the athlete and his disqualification. We will exercise the full right of appeal without waiting for Rusada’s reasons: you can not decide before the next race in which the athlete should participate, scheduled for Tuesday 15 February an Ita spokesperson said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) immediately joined, considering the Russian decision against the regulation. Recall that the offending substance is the active ingredient of a drug against angina, prohibited in competition and outside, for which there is no possibility of therapeutic exemption: the standard 4-year disqualification. If the facts (anticipated by the site insidethegames.biz) took place in this way, Valieva – although a minor – risks a disqualification but the Russian Committee much moreboth in the event that it is demonstrated that it has lightened the sanction, allowing the trend of a world-class competition to be altered, and for the positivity itself, a serious fact considering the precedents and the sanctions still in force against the Former Soviet National Olympic Committee competing under an independent flag.

With a statement released late Friday afternoon, the Russians make it clear that they have no intention of letting go, quite the contrary. Considering that the athlete’s positive sample was not taken during the Olympic Games – says a statement from the Russian Olympic Committee – the athlete’s results and the results of the team event during the Games are not subject to automatic review. We are taking global measures to protect the rights and interests of ROC team members and to maintain the Olympic gold medal won in fair competition. The ROC also assures that a full investigation will be conducted to determine all relevant factual and legal circumstances of what happened.

