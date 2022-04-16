Entertainment

The role of ‘Ser los Ricardos’ by Javier Bardem gave him a month and a half to learn to sing

Photo of James
One of the most critically acclaimed films of the year is being the richards, a film that explores the marriage and business partnership between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in early December 2021, garnered a slew of awards and honors, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for Javier Bardem. Although Bardem has been widely praised for his work on the film, he was forced to hit the ground running in no time, learning to sing and act in character as Arnaz in the space of a few weeks.

Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz in ‘Ser los Ricardos’

Bardem has been a Hollywood mainstay for years, with breakout roles in movies like No country for old men Y vicky cristina barcelona. However, Bardem’s role in being the richards It’s unique. As Desi Arnaz, the Cuban bandleader and singer who became an icon of the television industry, Bardem was tasked with conveying not only Arnaz’s brilliance as a businessman, but also his vices, including his infidelities with other women while he was married to Lucille Ball.

