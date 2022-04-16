The role of ‘Ser los Ricardos’ by Javier Bardem gave him a month and a half to learn to sing

One of the most critically acclaimed films of the year is being the richards, a film that explores the marriage and business partnership between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in early December 2021, garnered a slew of awards and honors, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for Javier Bardem. Although Bardem has been widely praised for his work on the film, he was forced to hit the ground running in no time, learning to sing and act in character as Arnaz in the space of a few weeks.

Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz in ‘Ser los Ricardos’

Bardem has been a Hollywood mainstay for years, with breakout roles in movies like No country for old men Y vicky cristina barcelona. However, Bardem’s role in being the richards It’s unique. As Desi Arnaz, the Cuban bandleader and singer who became an icon of the television industry, Bardem was tasked with conveying not only Arnaz’s brilliance as a businessman, but also his vices, including his infidelities with other women while he was married to Lucille Ball.

The film highlights the real-life relationship between Ball and Arnaz, including how they first met and why Ball ultimately filed for divorce from Arnaz. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem dove headfirst into the roles of Ball and Arnaz, introducing many new fans to the iconic power couple.

What did Javier Bardem say about preparing for his role as Desi Arnaz?

Javier Bardem | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Bardem had to study hard to accurately portray Arnaz, the charming conductor. As he revealed in a profile to Vanity Fair, he worked with a dialect coach to perfect Arnaz’s Cuban accent. He also took singing, dancing, and conga lessons. As Bardem noted, “I’ve never sung before. I just had a month and a half to learn. I worked a lot and put in a lot of hours trying and trying.”

Bardem went on to describe: “I had a great teacher and we did it on Zoom. She really taught me how to enjoy the process, and I actually enjoyed it a lot more than I expected. During the ‘Babalu’ scene, I was having too much fun. She was playing the conga so hard that blood was coming out of my hands!”.

Bardem also spoke about how much he admires and respects the couple for the work they did to change the television landscape, at a time when many people were prejudiced against Cubans and mestizo marriages.

“I admire Lucille for partnering and fighting to get Arnaz on the show. He was an immigrant and not accepted by society. Her career could have ended because of her, but she did the opposite and helped change people’s view of Cubans, immigrants and racism,” said the actor.

Nicole Kidman underwent a physical transformation to play Lucille Ball

Just as Bardem worked hard to perfect his portrayal of Arnaz, Kidman had to go through his own extreme transformation. In the Vanity Fair profile, Kidman explained how he, too, studied with a dialect coach to master Ball’s deep voice, which comes from years of heavy smoking. Kidman also watched episodes of i love lucy to learn Ball’s gestures.

As for hair and makeup, Kidman worked with a top-notch hair and makeup team, styled wigs and even used some lightweight prosthetics to bring the master comedian to life in a truly incredible way. For viewers, the film offers a unique look at the couple who changed the way the television industry works.

RELATED: ‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman Responds to Lucille Ball’s Sexist Interview Question About Tom Cruise