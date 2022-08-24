The role of the gender perspective in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases

Marginalizing women’s vascular health has clinical and economic consequences that conflict with the goal of improving population health.

In Puerto Rico, heart disease is the main cause of death in the population. Photo: Shutterstock.

The gender supplement to the “Beyond Intervention” study examines why it is urgent to improve equity in Health to understand the Health cardiovascular of the women. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death in the world, with around 18 million deaths per year. In this regard, the WHO indicates that more than three quarters of deaths from these diseases occur in low- and middle-income countries.

The American Heart Association indicates that, in Puerto Rico, heart disease is the main cause of death and has several associated risk conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and harmful lifestyles, which can be prevented or controlled. Awareness and the implementation of technology are necessary to combat these diseases.

It must be taken into account that with the rapid aging of the population and the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and their associated risk factors, health spending will continue to increase in the coming years.

The research Abbott’s ‘Beyond Intervention’ multi-year global report reported in its first year of findings in 2020, that the majority of healthcare professionals Health interviewees expressed that making timely decisions, whether in diagnosis or treatment, has a greater impact on the Health of people. In addition to the fact that advanced technologies have the potential to provide more accurate diagnoses and efficient treatments to improve the current state of Health vascular.

“The critical need to improve the patient experience aligns with healthcare leaders’ number one priority: patient satisfaction. By creating people-centered solutions, the research from Abbott shows that healthcare leaders need to focus on adopting technologies that help patients monitor their own Health proactively through devices that are affordable, can be covered by insurance, are easily accessible, accurate and of high quality,” explained Dr. Nick West, medical director and vice president of the Division of Human Affairs. doctors Abbott vascular.

New technologies and the increasing personalization of healthcare are creating a greater urgency for healthcare players to address the need to create holistic experiences that empower people; in fact, leaders of the Health and professionals of the Health They have indicated that they trust “Med Tech” companies such as Abbott, to lead the way towards this new form of medical care, as well as to identify the gaps that exist around the necessary care to treat cardiovascular diseases.

The latest ‘Beyond Intervention’ publication looks at why there is an urgent need to improve equity in Health To better understand care Health cardiovascular for the women. Furthermore, he reveals that equity in this area remains a growing concern and that a “one size fits all” approach is outdated.

In this regard, the women with coronary artery disease (CAD) reported a more challenging experience than their male counterparts on all factors surveyed, including access to care, emotional factors, and relationships with their peers. doctors. Some of this may be related to documented facts that symptoms in women they present differently and are underrepresented in clinical trials.

A study published by Global Health Action indicates that two out of three deaths among women they are due to heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory disease.

“Margin the Health blood vessels women has clinical and economic consequences that are directly opposed to the objective of improving the Health of the population, the patient experience and the quality of care, in addition to reducing costs,” explained Dr. Héctor Martínez, Director of the Department of Cardiology of the Mayagüez Medical Center.

Data from the civil association Go Red for Women indicate that cardiovascular diseases affect more women than all forms of cancer combined, yet only 44% recognize cardiovascular disease as their biggest threat to life. Health. Also, most heart events and strokes can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, such as moving more, eating smart, and managing your blood pressure.

Investigate the economic burden on Health of cardiovascular diseases from a gender perspective, is part of a strategy to mitigate inequalities in Health and contribute to the design of public policies and programs that help improve results in Health.

To be sure, any bias that contributes to one person’s symptoms being dismissed will cause doctors do not prescribe the appropriate treatments, generating a negative impact on people’s lives and on the economy in general. Although the women are more likely to suffer negative clinical and economic consequences due to insufficient diagnosis or treatment, they are also 75% more likely to use digital tools to manage their Healthso there are good possibilities to use and implement novel technologies to reach more women and close the diagnosis and care gap.

