the role of the GP

Family medicine is a specialty inspired by the ancient “GP”. Currently, family doctors are trained to deal with health problems of all kinds, always keeping three concepts in mind:

Person centered.

Comprehensive care.

Continuity of care.

As explained by the doctor Nathalie Colomer, head of the Family Medicine Unit, the consultations they are focused on the needs of the people, based on which personalized action plans are agreed upon. “What family doctors we adapt to what the patient needs, whether it is education about a disease, solving doubts, guiding on the issues that they require, preventing and treating different types of pathologies”.

One of the main characteristics of the Family Medicine it is address the whole persontaking into account the following dimensions:

Biological: analysis of your physical health status.

analysis of your physical health status. Psychological-emotional: inquire into their emotional state and mental health.

inquire into their emotional state and mental health. Social: understand your family and work relationships, and how they influence your health or illness.

Family medicine in the clinic

Our Family Medicine Unit was born in September 2021 in response to the need of patients to want to have a treating physician, over timeto help them solve the challenges of the different stages of life.

“The mFamily Medicine is a medical specialty which is studied for three years after finishing the studies of general medicine and that has a ‘generalist approach‘. In German Clinic we are several specialists dedicated to family medicine for adults and also family medicine for children“, explain it doctor Nathalie Colomer.

The specialist clarifies that, unlike the internal medicine and general medicinethe family doctors they only attend outpatient consultations. Mainly, patients who arrive with health problems that are frequent and of low severity: from colds, to urinary infections, to mental health problems.

“One of our competences is the approach of patients with mental health issues: when people are stressed either somatizingwhen they are not sleeping well… We help them by changing certain habits, knowing them, supporting them and guiding them in their process. we can too indicate pharmacological treatment in case it is necessary, ”says the professional.

If the health problem is of a different complexity or severity, the patient is guided and then referred to the most appropriate health professional or specialist. “We work as a team to help in the best way the patientssince our main objective is that your health needs are met in the best wayaccompany them in this process and that they achieve their better state of health and well-being over time”, affirms the doctor Nathalie Colomer.

Benefits of family medicine

In Family Medicine“continuity of care” It’s fundamental. It is not only about the same doctor seeing the patient repeatedly, but also helping him in:

Prevent .

. Educate .

. Treat.

Rehabilitate.

Maintain good health.

Refer if necessary.

“We want the patient to know where to start, not to visit different doctors looking for answers. Hence the importance of him having a GP, that gives him confidence and knows his story. So patients learn, empower themselves and make better decisions regarding their health and self-care“, says the Clinica Alemana specialist.

In this context, the family medicine encourages some self-care habitsamong them:

Practice any sport.

Rest the necessary hours.

Set boundaries between work and home.

Healthy eating.

Strategies to manage stress, such as having a hobby.

Until now “we have had a very good reception. Patients appreciate treatment decisions being made together, considering their strengths, values, and opinions. And that they can solve various health problems with a treating doctor. educate and integrate to the patient in what is happening to him has been very important both for them and for us as family doctors”, comments the doctor Nathalie Colomer.