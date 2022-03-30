The role of wealth in the health of the elderly





“This is problematic in an older adult because cognitive function is such an important part of what helps a person remain independent in their daily lives,” Ferrante said.

The researchers also found that low income was associated with a significantly higher risk of developing physical disabilities that interfere with seven daily activities, including eating, dressing and getting around in and out of their homes without help. The difference translated into “lack of independence in nearly two more of the seven activities in low-income adults,” Ferrante said.

Although the study doesn’t explain why these disparities exist, its lead author, Dr. Snigdha Jain, of Yale University School of Medicine, said the problem may have a number of causes “that cut across care delivery.”

hospital care

One possible explanation could be differences in the treatment poorer patients receive while in hospital, Jain said. “Are they being treated in hospitals or rehabilitation centers that provide worse services?” she asked. Helping patients recognize their surroundings, prescribe appropriate medications, and encourage them to move again after days in bed is essential to preserving cognitive abilities and physical function.

Lack of support

It could also be that older, low-income patients don’t get the help they need after leaving the ICU, Jain said. Their families may not be able to provide the same level of care, and it may be more difficult for them to get transportation to medical appointments or rehabilitation sessions at outpatient clinics.

Differences in the defense of patients’ rights

Also, low-income older patients with less education may have a harder time navigating the health care system and struggling to get the care they need, Jain said.

The researchers have secured funding for a follow-up study, in which they will study the extent to which poorer patients have access to rehabilitation services, such as physical and occupational therapy, after leaving the hospital. This could highlight ways to address disparities in the system and ensure that all patients receive the same care, Jain said.