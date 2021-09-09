The role of white feminism in the invasion of Afghanistan – Rafia Zakaria

09 September 2021 11:51

One evening in March 1999, Marvis Leno, a wealthy Hollywood socialite and wife of nightly entertainment superstar Jay Leno, organized a fundraiser to which his rich and / or famous friends were invited. The event was for the benefit of the Feminist majority foundation campaign and aimed to “end gender apartheid in Afghanistan”, thus highlighting the barbaric conditions of women living under Taliban rule (no one, of course, pointed out in any way that the Taliban owed at least some of their strength to US foreign policy). Before long, actresses like Susan Sarandon and Meryl Streep joined the campaign, making it a hot topic.

Then came September 11, 2001, and the revelation that the organization behind the attack, Al Qaeda, was holed up in Afghanistan. The administration of George W. Bush, always looking for justifications for the war, found exactly what it wanted in the Feminist majority campaign. In November the first lady Laura Bush now argued that the motive for waging war was “to free Afghan women”.

On November 20, Feminist majority leaders – including Ellie Smeal, the former director of the National Organization for Women – attended events at the State Department and met with administration officials. The spring 2002 issue of Ms. magazine called the invasion a “coalition of hope,” adding bombs to feminism’s kit.

Passionate statements

The kind of feminism these women collectively advocated is what I call “white feminism,” meaning that it refuses to consider the role that being white and racial privilege play in universalizing the concerns of white feminists, their own programs and their beliefs as if they coincided with those of all feminism and all feminists. Of course, not all white feminists belong to white feminism. Regardless of the person’s skin color and gender, an anti-racist and anti-capitalist feminism is a threat to white feminism.

Yet, both inside and outside the US government, women of white feminism decided that war and occupation were essential to free Afghan women. Among the most notable examples was then Senator Hillary Clinton, who enthusiastically voted in favor of the war, calling it the “restoration of hope.” And also New York state representative Carolyn Maloney, who, wearing a blue burqa in the US chamber, made some passionate statements about how claustrophobic that garment was. The more general logic was that if they thought military intervention was a good thing, the same was true for Afghan women as well.