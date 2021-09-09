The role of white feminism in the invasion of Afghanistan – Rafia Zakaria

09 September 2021 11:51
One evening in March 1999, Marvis Leno, a wealthy Hollywood socialite and wife of nightly entertainment superstar Jay Leno, organized a fundraiser to which his rich and / or famous friends were invited. The event was for the benefit of the Feminist majority foundation campaign and aimed to “end gender apartheid in Afghanistan”, thus highlighting the barbaric conditions of women living under Taliban rule (no one, of course, pointed out in any way that the Taliban owed at least some of their strength to US foreign policy). Before long, actresses like Susan Sarandon and Meryl Streep joined the campaign, making it a hot topic.
Then came September 11, 2001, and the revelation that the organization behind the attack, Al Qaeda, was holed up in Afghanistan. The administration of George W. Bush, always looking for justifications for the war, found exactly what it wanted in the Feminist majority campaign. In November the first lady Laura Bush now argued that the motive for waging war was “to free Afghan women”.
On November 20, Feminist majority leaders – including Ellie Smeal, the former director of the National Organization for Women – attended events at the State Department and met with administration officials. The spring 2002 issue of Ms. magazine called the invasion a “coalition of hope,” adding bombs to feminism’s kit.
Passionate statements
The kind of feminism these women collectively advocated is what I call “white feminism,” meaning that it refuses to consider the role that being white and racial privilege play in universalizing the concerns of white feminists, their own programs and their beliefs as if they coincided with those of all feminism and all feminists. Of course, not all white feminists belong to white feminism. Regardless of the person’s skin color and gender, an anti-racist and anti-capitalist feminism is a threat to white feminism.
Yet, both inside and outside the US government, women of white feminism decided that war and occupation were essential to free Afghan women. Among the most notable examples was then Senator Hillary Clinton, who enthusiastically voted in favor of the war, calling it the “restoration of hope.” And also New York state representative Carolyn Maloney, who, wearing a blue burqa in the US chamber, made some passionate statements about how claustrophobic that garment was. The more general logic was that if they thought military intervention was a good thing, the same was true for Afghan women as well.
Afghan feminists have never asked for Meryl Streep’s help, let alone the US airstrikes
But groups like the Revolutionary Women’s Association of Afghanistan, a political organization that had denounced religious fundamentalism since its inception in 1977, had opposed US attacks and the Washington-backed government. Afghan feminists have never asked for Meryl Streep’s help, let alone the US airstrikes.
The belief that white women knew what was best for Afghan women goes beyond Hollywood and a desire to show off politically. The hundreds of millions in development aid that the United States poured into its salvage industrial complex was based on the second-wave feminist assumption that women’s liberation would be the automatic consequence of women’s participation in a capitalist economy.
One of the most expensive development programs the Americans brought to Afghanistan was Promote, which cost $ 418 million and was supposed to provide 75,000 Afghan women with training, internships and jobs. When the program went through testing in 2016, it was nearly impossible to trace where all the money went. That money wasn’t just wasted; they helped kill local feminisms, which could have helped achieve more culturally relevant goals. The aid economy has caused Afghan activists to abandon their programs and rush to US ones.
White feminism’s refusal to separate being white – and its colonial and oppressive implications – from feminism meant that the model of empowering female autonomy was based on white women. The result was that those who opposed the US presence almost automatically rejected everything that came through white feminism, helping to discredit all feminist ideas.
White feminism is a top-down feminism, and it doesn’t treat only Afghan women sufficiently: Black, Latino, Asian, and other non-white women have a hard time getting into political decision-making circles because their experiences feminists – surviving as single mothers, working in factories or enduring years of racial discrimination – are considered irrelevant. The prominent roles go to elite white women who have made a career, and exclude those same women who in theory would like to help.
Many of the would-be white saviors of Afghan women are now claiming, with the same stubborn and deliberate blindness that led them to support US imperialism, that the US should have kept its military in the country to protect Afghan women. But a poorly conceived project cannot be fixed by continuing to make disastrous decisions. The best result would be for the white feminists who contributed to the destruction of a country to renounce this lethal meddling forever.
(Translation by Federico Ferrone)
This article appeared in the US weekly The Nation.