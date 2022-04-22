The role that Denzel Washington turned down for the Fast and Furious 7 movie

Denzel Washington is synonymous with great film productions and, throughout his successful career, he played dozens of characters that went down in history. One of these cases could have occurred in the Fast and Furious saga that, with its nine installments, became one of the most acclaimed stories in the industry. However, for a particular reason that did not happen.

With the tenth Fast and Furious movie in full production, the franchise had great actors on its staff led by Vin Diesel -who was accompanied since 2001 by Paul Walker-, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Gal Gadot, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, among others. Even for the long-awaited new film, the presence of Jason Momoa in the role of the villain and Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson were confirmed.

Although the list of figures was full of Hollywood stars, many others were very close to signing to participate in the saga but for certain reasons they were unable to do so. One of these unfortunate cases for fans was that of Denzel Washington.

Denzel Washington came very close to starring in Furious 7, released in 2015 after the death of Paul Walker, but turned down the role.



Furious 7, released in 2015 after the death of Paul Walker, was very close to having the famous protagonist of hits like Man on Fire (2004) or Dejá Vu (2006). In that 2013 when the production and casting of the film began, Washington was one of the strongest candidates to play the role of Mr. Nobody that lasted for two other subsequent films.

This character worked as a US government agent who was in charge of high-ranking covert operations. For the stories of these films, Mr. Nobody recruited Dominic Toretto to lead his missions, due to his relationship with the enemies and the risk that these challenges meant.

For the cast of Furious 7, Denzel Washington was contacted by the producers to audition for the role that ultimately fell to Kurt Russell, notable for his performances in The Thing (1982) and Escape from New York (1981).

Finally Kurt Russell embodied the role of Mr. Nobody



Although the audition of the protagonist of Flight (2012) met the expectations of the directors, Washington himself rejected the role. Although he claimed to have made that decision, at that time he did not want to give details about the reasons for his choice and, to this day, it is a mystery. What is certain is that Fast and Furious fans would have enjoyed a Mr. Nobody with a unique touch.

The sequel to Fast and Furious

With nine films released to his credit, the successful saga is far from thinking of an outcome. The latest installment F9: The Fast Saga (2021), was once again a success in theaters around the world despite being trained in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the producers were braved to announce two new films.

As confirmed weeks ago, the tenth presentation will be called Fast X, and its launch is scheduled for May 19, 2023. As mentioned above, the protagonist of Aquaman, Jason Momoa, will be the brand new addition to the luxury squad, as the villain of the film.

20 years after the first installment, the saga continues to bear fruit



For its part, the last film confirmed so far is Fast and Furious 11, projected for 2024. Although the final title is still unknown, it was learned that it will be the direct sequel to Fast X.