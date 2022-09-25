The role that, incredibly, Andrew Lincoln hates the most in his entire career (and the reasons are great)

It seems that he has been doing his thing for a long time and that he has done many important things, but the reality is that, well… Neither one nor the other, in the strict sense of the word.

Andrew Lincoln is known above all for two roles and, in fact, they are the only two titles in his career that have had a real pull: Love Actually Y The Walking Dead.

Lincoln, who was born in 1973 and this month has turned 49, premiered almost in his twenties in small television roles. The first of them, an episodic in a curious series called Drop the Dead Donkey (Release the dead donkey), a political satire.

21 years old.

It would not reach him until five years later his first appellant (Edgar Cook in ThisLife) and until 2000 he did not have a leading role in a film (Offending Angels). Between 2001 and 2003 she starred in teacherson UK Channel 4.

As we all know, it was in that year, 2003, when he played Mark in Love Actually and became the hot guy in one of the most successful and unforgettable romantic comedies of all time. And, although there was a lot of TV involved and even a little more than cinema, his next great success was, of course, The Walking Deadwhere he played Rick Grimes in over a hundred episodes between 2010 and 2018.

It took us two years to see him on screen again, and that happened in The Bloom familyin 2020.

With 46 titles under his belt and “only two hits,” it’s easy to think that the role of his career that Andrew hates the most will probably be some tiny one, in which he felt particularly ridiculous or reviled, but nothing further. The role that Andrew Lincoln hates the most in his entire career is precisely one of his two most famous roles, and that is Mark in Love Actually.

¡¡¿¿ QUE ??!!

You are right. And the reasons are great. Let us remember that the scene of Mark declaring his love to the woman who has just married his best friend through posters on his door is one of the most emblematic (and parodied) of the film.

But Lincoln feels, to this day, very little proud of Mark. In April 2017, he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that “In one of the most romantic movies of all time, I played the only boy who doesn’t understand the girl.”

The story is set up like a prism that looks at all the different qualities of love. Mine was not reciprocated. So I became a strange stalker. My big scene was easy. He just had to hold the cards and be in love with Keira Knightley. And that was my own handwriting on the cards. But I said to Richard—Curtis, the film’s writer and director—’Are you sure I’m not going to come across as a creepy stalker?’

Curtis now acknowledges that Mark’s character was “on the edge,” but that he hoped Lincoln’s innocent looks mitigated the effect. Regarding this, Lincoln has said:

I think it was decided that I looked pretty innocent. I had no facial hair or wrinkles at the time, and I was not starring in a zombie tv show. I didn’t look as, well, creepy as I do now.

But, for spooky, the next thing: we will see it again very shortly in one of the most anticipated novelties of the next season: Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiositiesin which Lincoln will appear in the first episode: The Murmuring, whose premiere is scheduled for October 25.

