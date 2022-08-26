the role you will always regret

Emma Stone has a very prolific career in the film industry for two decades, she has given us great roles. His performances have brought him both critical and commercial success.and with it, he’s earned multiple accolades to his name, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe, but There’s a role I’d rather not have played and not because it was bad, but because it was severely criticized.

Before getting into the matter, we must remember that Emma Stone was the highest paid actress in the world in 2017 and was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world that year. It is not a small thing and deserves so much recognitionLike her awards for best actress. She has put a lifetime of work into achieving that feeling.

In an interview, Stone said, “I think I connected with being able to bring to life what I wanted most with acting. acting helped me as a child to channel my energy elsewhere, to turn it off instead of turning it in. Acting is therapy, especially as a child; it was good to have an outlet like that when I was really struggling with panic attacks. Being on stage from the beginning made me less afraid to try things that are challenging and scary.”

But the actress has not always achieved the desired result with her choices of roles, pointing to one character in particular as the worst of her career. Not because she played the part particularly badly, but because she never should have taken it on in the first place. A few years before her big year in 2017, Stone played Allison Ng on Aloha.

The film focused on Ng as the central character of Chinese and Hawaiian descent, which immediately sheds light on why Emma Stone was a less than desirable choice to play the role. The actress has no Asian heritage, and casting her in the role was met with widespread anger and disdain. “I have become the butt of a lot of practical jokes,” the actress told news.com.au. “I have learned on a macro level about the crazy history of money laundering in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem really is. You have started a conversation that is very important.”

For a few years, Emma Stone became the focal point of Asian “whitewashing” when it was discussed in the Hollywood arena. Even when 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, which had a totally authentic cast, made headlines in 2018, Emma was once again the target of attacks Nominated for two Golden Globes when the event’s host, Sandra Oh, made a joke about Aloha, Stone openly yelled “I’m sorry.”

While there can be no doubt that Stone was not the right choice to play Ng, her actions as an actress and as a human being after the event have endeared her to her fans. She completely owned the situation and has never shied away from the conversation, often encouraging people to use it as a reason to do an authentic casting.

The controversy

Such was the controversy that was generated that the director Cameron Crowe apologized, because the Asian people mentioned that they wanted to present them with the features of white people. “Thank you so much for all the passionate comments regarding the cast and casting the wonderful Emma Stone as Allison Ng,” Crowe wrote in a blog post on his personal blog. “I have listened to her words and her disappointment, and I sincerely apologize to all of those who were uncomfortable with my casting decision.”

Allison Ng’s character in the film is a young Air Force pilot in Hawaii, the daughter of a man who is half Chinese. Ng is proud of her Hawaiian descent, a fact that she repeats to almost everyone she meets in the film, but Emma Stone’s features are in no way associated with a woman of Asian descent and that was heavily criticized at the time.

“It’s so typical for Asians or Pacific people to stay invisible in stories we’re supposed to be in or places we live in,” said Guy Aoki of Media Action for Asian Americans, during an interview with Huffington. Post. “We are 60% of the population in Hawaii. We want them to reflect reality,” he added.

