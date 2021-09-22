the roles that prove it

Adam Sandler he’s a great actor. A sentence that is also and above all a declaration in favor of an interpreter who is very often overshadowed by prejudices.

It is a universally recognized fact, to paraphrase Jane Austen, that good actors can find themselves in not-so-convincing films.

But beyond the quality of some films, Adam Sandler – who is often also the creator and producer – has quite evident histrionic potential.

Adam Sandler: the king of comedy, but not only

Throughout his long and rich career, Adam Sandler has carved out a prominent role in the comedy genre. It is enough to scroll through the list of films in which he took part to realize that there is a predilection for the latter. Yet, in this genre, the actor has always highlighted a certain tendency to what we could call one dramedy.

Especially in the first comedies at the origin of his rise in Hollywood, the actor of Big Daddy he has never skimped in showing his qualities and his dramatic capacity. To demonstrate the starting assumption of this article – Adam Sandler is a great actor – we show you some of the roles that prove the claim.

Adam Sandler in Jack & Jill, not quite the best movie of his career

Billy Madison

Released in 1995, Billy Madison can be interpreted as the film that launched the actor’s career.

In the course of his filmography, Adam Sandler he specialized in the role of funny characters, but suffering from that Peter Pan syndrome that prevents him from growing up.

The roots can be looked for in Billy Madison, where the actor plays an immature and sassy brat who, if played by someone else, could be downright irritating.

But Adam Sandler was able to give the character a charisma that harpoons the eye whenever he’s on stage. His performance, made of an annoying little voice and his petulant attitude, full of energy and a great awareness of comic times. In addition, Sandler has great facial expressiveness and a mastery of the body that turns into a kind of added tool.

Drunk with love

In 2002 Adam Sandler was chosen as the protagonist of the film Paul Thomas Anderson, always a lover of the comedy of the actor.

In Drunk with Love (our review here), the actor plays the passive entrepreneur surrounded by a female family who occasionally slips into rather violent tantrums.

Drunk with love it is as much a romantic story as the analysis of a character lost in himself, in a society that is far too distracted.

Adam Sandler in a scene from Drunk of Love

Anderson himself thought of describing Adam Sandler who, in the course of an interview, said:

When he freaked out, he seemed like a guy who was really going crazy, not one who was pretending. It was as if there was a darkness in him. And it’s truly a sight when it gets to that point. When he gets there, you can no longer see the whites of his eyes.

Big Daddy

In 1999 it arrives Big Daddy, in which there seems to be a turnaround. At the beginning of the film Adam Sandler represents the usual adult who does not want to grow up.nHowever, the plot of the film, through the arrival of Julian (Cole And Dylan Sprouse), forces Sonny Koufax to grow up and accept his responsibilities.

Big Daddy shows off the natural charisma that Adam Sandler knows how to put at the service of the roles he is called to play. Once again the character played by the actor is not exactly a positive individual: immature, sexist and very often very cruel with the jokes he utters.

Yet the viewer never passes through the hall of the brain the idea that Sonny may not like. And part of the charm of the character lies in the interpreter’s ability to show himself imperfect, not to hide Sonny’s mistakes and shortcomings.

Furthermore Big Daddy it also has an emotional impact and this film shows Sandler’s ability to devote himself to more dramatic scenes, such as the farewell with Julian.

The Meyerowitz Stories

Released in 2017 and presented at the Cannes Film Festival, The Meyerowitz Stories is a film of Noah Baumbach.

It is the story of an extended family that, when they got together for an important event, allows frustrations and envy to re-emerge.

In the film, Adam Sandler seems to want to bring to the surface what has almost become a trademark: the scream. He is a real professional in what we could define a “cinematic scream”, as he shows in most of his career, from The Water Boy to Shock therapy, passing through the aforementioned Big Daddy.

Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories

But the funny side of the actor’s typical scream, in Baumbach’s film, becomes a fit of anger thrown into the void and, above all, a narrative tool. Adam Sandler manages to talk to his physicality and to describe without words the specific feeling of the failure of Danny, this adorable hero who drags himself into the mud of his own existence.

The actor confirms himself as the best interpreter for the director’s characters: full of complexes and neuroses that sometimes go beyond all boundaries.

Sandler manages to represent years of paternal grudge simply with a look thrown over his shoulder, or a look into the void.

Uncut Gems – Rough Diamonds

And so we come to one of the most acclaimed interpretations, for which the actor has also received important nominations: that of Uncut Gems (read our review here).

In the film, the actor plays Howard Ratner, a gambler and jeweler in New York’s Diamond Discrict.

Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler

In this film, again mixing empathy, disgust and compassion, Adam Sandler describes the precipitous curves of a kind of self-sabotage.

Rough Diamonds is yet another proof that Adam Sandler’s talent lies in his ability to represent two sides of the same coin.

Always self-centered, always immature, often the victim of a helpless anger or passive aggressive, Adam Sandler he has the innate ability to dance on a very broad emotional spectrum.

For other news and updates keep following us on LaScimmiaPensa.com!