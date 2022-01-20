the rolling mill will not be built, metinvest and Danieli’s turnaround

Metinvest and Danieli renounce the project for the Noghere rolling mill: at the basis of the decision, it would seem, the timing is too long for the reclamation of the area (five years) and the difficulty in finding energy. The mayor of Muggia Paolo Polidori gives the news: “Many spent themselves in the electoral campaign and committees were set up against the rolling mill, we instead gave a line of consistency: we shouldn’t have talked about the rolling mill because there was no project about. So it was, whoever asked for tables to discuss the issue was denied by the facts because there was nothing to discuss “.

Polidori: “We will not lose the 60 million”

The mayor specifies, however, that “the 60 million of the NRP are intended for the reclamation of polluted land in the area and the infrastructure. That money therefore remains in the area and the reclamation will be carried out to make those areas usable and infrastructural (sewage networks, electricity and so on), and thus allow the establishment of industrial or commercial activities “.

CGIL: “Little transparency and electoral exploitation”

The coordinator of Cgil Muggia Nicola del magro intervenes in this regard: “We believe it necessary that all the institutions at various levels from the president of the Fedriga Region to the mayor of Muggia act with the utmost transparency and correct information towards their citizens when they are announced, even if from private individuals, projects with such a strong environmental and social impact. The lack of information and transparency has generated a climate of strong electoral exploitation in Muggia but also Trieste “.

“We consider it positive that Coselag proceeds with the purchase of land, with the need to reclaim the area and make it usable” explains Del Magro, relaunching “the need for a discussion that involves all stakeholders from institutions to businesses and social representatives for the creation of participatory paths for future investments in the area “.