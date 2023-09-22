The Rolling Stones and the curse of autotune

what can we expect from it Rolling stone At almost 80, what is likely to be his final album to be recorded? First, at this point in technological years, the particular advantage of autotune, which has the good fortune to correct sonic errors during recording, where tuning seems to say everything.

how to tune autotune It is automatic (remember Brian De Palma’s film “The Phantom of the Paradise”, where a troubled ghost, a mixture of the Phantom of the Opera and Faust, is forced to use initial autotune against his will to get the correct tuning. Was forced to). Well, now it’s the Stones’ turn and many of their fellow musicians have started discussing them.

In its world premiere, the song “Angry” revealed Mick Jagger with the treatment of his voice as though it wouldn’t even be noticed when he sang it in stadiums. However, this does not matter to the purists, who will try to crucify him.

This device emerged in 1996 for minor intonation problems. Later, Cher perfected this by speeding it up in the song “Believe” and changing it to another type of instrumental. Many musicians like Bad Bunny and some indies have also used it, but Octogenarian Rolling fell on them like a bucket of ice water.

Of course: it should be clarified that the song accompanied a video where its old posters come to life and come to life on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles; It’s a great song, although it seems that its path will be eventful, according to New York producer Andrew Watt, who is responsible for people who sing like Dua Lipa or Miley Cyrus, being one of the producers this time. Also forgive Jagger, because everyone else is using the aforementioned autotune. Others have not been so generous and even The Guardian newspaper has jumped on the bandwagon.

Another criticism is that this is a group dedicated to the blues that hides some of its rock and roll songs and barely plays some notable riffs on stage and this takes away a kind of identity from the so-called greatest band on the planet, its According to some people.

Regarding the exploitation of technology, it goes without saying that Rollings has always used it, even against its limitations, supplied by top level musicians on stage. The clash between Jagger and Keith Richards has always been legendary. Of course, each of them defends their position as singer and guitarist and there are always sparks. And, although it upsets Mick, it is almost always Richards who wins. Their recent performance was no exception: The song is the same, Keith says, but the riff is different.

In his last concert, given at the Foro Sol in Mexico, Jagger asked what stirred the Mexicans, a certain phrase or word. He replied to her with the word “bastard” and with that he went on stage and hit her. Richards, for his part, when it came his turn to say something, simply extended his hand and touched his heart, and with that he ate the Mexican. How big egos are when it comes to so-called classic rockers.

A few days before the official release of the album, buccaneers are already rubbing their hands to get ahead of the world launch and thus earn a few pesos, regardless of the original certified bonus. Their stories and, of course, pirated versions, are already spreading by word of mouth among fans around the world, to which they add their own perspectives, as a way to explain, at a discount price, whether there No matter how little it may seem, the Stones are going to cry a little.