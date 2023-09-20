The Rolling Stones announce their first album with new songs in 18 years

After almost two decades without releasing new material, Mick Jagger, keith richards And ronnie wood They finally released details about their next studio album, titled Hackney DiamondsWhich will be officially released on 20th October.

The announcement was made at a press conference broadcast live on YouTube, hosted by American presenter jimmy fallon From the iconic Hackney Empire, a historic theater located in the London borough of Hackney.

During the program, keith richards He shared his perspective on recording the album, saying that playing gigs is a “holy grail”, but recording in a studio is “where people can get together and share ideas without any interference.”

For his part, Mick Jagger expressed his enthusiasm for the outcome of the new album, maintaining that he would not have released it if he were not completely satisfied with it, so he hopes that the band’s followers will also enjoy it. Will take.

Hackney Diamonds It will contain a total of 12 songs and will not only mark the arrival of an album with unreleased songs since the release of A Bigger Bang in 2005, but will also be the first album following the death of the drummer. Charlie Watts In August 2021.

However, the two topics covered in the project, “mess it up” And “Live by the sword”, recorded with Watts in 2019, thus immortalizing his legacy. On the other hand, you will also get special support Paul mccartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga And Elton John,

McCartney was chosen to play bass on the song “Bite My Head Off”. John provided piano on “Get Close” and “Live by the Sword”. Finally, Gaga provided her vocals and Wonder provided keyboards for the musical, titled “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”.

Regarding the name of the album, Hackney DiamondsThe members of The Rolling Stones explained that it referred to an old British slang that was often used to describe shards of broken glass left from car windshields after a robbery.

Release of “Angry”

At the end of the press conference, the band premiered the music video for the album’s first single, titled “Anger”, The actress is in the clip Sydney SweeneyJoe appears in the back of a red convertible, while iconic posters from various Stones eras accompany the performance of the song.